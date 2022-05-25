Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Connor Walcher

Connor Walcher from Clearwater High School
Connor Walcher - Clearwater High School
Connor Walcher - Clearwater High School(Charlotte Barisano Photography)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Connor Walcher - Clearwater High School

Academic Honors and Awards: Honor Roll 4 years, 4.0 GPA, Valedictorian for Class of 2022

High School Involvement: Football 4 years, Soccer 4 years, Baseball 1 year, National Honors Society 1 year, Student Council 2 years, Student Council President 1 year.

Leia Shank, Kate Tandy, Connor Walcher, Averey Haskett

Favorite Food: Chicken

Favorite Movie: Spiderman: No Way Home

Favorite Singer/Group: Florida Georgia Line

Dream Job: Corporate CEO

Fun Fact: I am fantastic at mowing lawns

Future Plans: I plan to attend Oklahoma Wesleyan University in the fall to play soccer and study accounting and law. I plan to pursue a master’s degree at Harvard or the University of Pennsylvania after I receive my bachelor’s.

