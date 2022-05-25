Top of the Class 2022 - Connor Walcher
Connor Walcher from Clearwater High School
Academic Honors and Awards: Honor Roll 4 years, 4.0 GPA, Valedictorian for Class of 2022
High School Involvement: Football 4 years, Soccer 4 years, Baseball 1 year, National Honors Society 1 year, Student Council 2 years, Student Council President 1 year.
Favorite Food: Chicken
Favorite Movie: Spiderman: No Way Home
Favorite Singer/Group: Florida Georgia Line
Dream Job: Corporate CEO
Fun Fact: I am fantastic at mowing lawns
Future Plans: I plan to attend Oklahoma Wesleyan University in the fall to play soccer and study accounting and law. I plan to pursue a master’s degree at Harvard or the University of Pennsylvania after I receive my bachelor’s.
