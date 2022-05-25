Top of the Class 2022 - Cooper Traffas

Cooper Traffas - Attica High School

Academic Honors & Awards: Superintendent honor roll- 4 years; 2021 WSU Junior Honor Scholar; 2022 Kansas Governor’s Scholar; Accepted into the Legal Education Accelerated Degree (LEAD) program; Selected to National Society of Leadership & Success; Selected for Collegiate Leadership & Achievement; Selected for National Society of High School Scholars; Selected for Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society; Qualified for My Alpha Theta National Community College Math Honor Society at Cowley College

High School Involvement: Prepare to Launch 4 years; Student Council 4 years; National Honor Society 3 years

Cooper Traffas, Zachary Kruse, Korbin Black, Clare Pollock

Favorite Food: Queso

Favorite Movie: Benchwarmers

Favorite Singer/Group: Mike Stud

Dream Job: Attorney

Fun Fact about Yourself: Xander Newberry is my best friend.

College & Major: Criminology and Political Science

Future Plans: I want to graduate from Kansas State University, go to law school, and own a private practice. At some point when I get older, I would like to become a political figure.

