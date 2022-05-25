Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Emil Godinez Vinduska

Emil Godinez Vinduska from Centre High School
Emil Godinez Vinduska - Centre High School
Emil Godinez Vinduska - Centre High School
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Emil Godinez Vinduska - Centre High School

Academic Honors & Awards: National Honors Society, lettered in band, choir, and Scholars Bowl, 3.98 GPA, Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference in Accounting, Kansas Governor Scholar Award, Butler Community College’s President’s Honor Roll, Exemplary Student Award from the Grand Lodge Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Kansas

High School Involvement: Scholar’s Bowl, National Honors Society, football and basketball filming, Future Business Leaders of America, band, and choir

Holt Williams, McKinsie Hoopes, Emil Godinez Vinduska, Lexi Milne

Favorite Food: tres leches cake with strawberries

Favorite Movie: Spider-Man No Way Home

Favorite Singer/Group: Adele

Dream Job: To work as an accountant for a company like American Airlines, Nintendo, or Amazon

Fun Fact about Yourself: I am a Pokemon card collector.

College & Major: I will be attending Wichita State University and majoring in Accounting.

Future Plans: I hope to travel to South Africa and Ireland, start my own family, and learn to paint in the future.

