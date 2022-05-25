Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Gillian Struble

Gillian Struble from Chaparral High School
Gillian Struble - Chaparral High School
Gillian Struble - Chaparral High School(Robin Struble)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Gillian Struble - Chaparral High School

Achievements: High overall female in the Kansas High School Trapshooting Competition, June 2021 ATA Junior Kansas State Team 3a state tennis with my doubles partner, October 2021 Valedictorian Distinguished Graduates- Honor earned by completing 100 service hours, I have exceeded 100 hours HOBY Youth Leadership- June 2020 No Zero Hero- having no zeros in the grade book at the end of the year, 2019-Present

High School Involvement: High School Trapshooting- 2018-Present Girls Tennis- 2018-2021 FBLA- Freshman year: Secretary, Sophomore year: Vice-President, Junior and Senior year: President Chaparral Singers- 2019-Present, Have done 2 solos receiving ratings, 2020 and 2019 Musical-2019-2021 Band- 2018- Present, 4 solos earning all 2 ratings except in 2020 and 2022, I earned a 1 rating National Honors Society- inducted into NHS in 2020, currently the president Class Office- Secretary, 2018, 2020- Present Live 2 Lead- 2020- Present Basketball- 2018- Present Track and Field- 2018-2021

Gillian Struble, Jayleigh Wehrman, Judson Hibbs, Reiley Bartel

Favorite Food: Cakester Oreos

Favorite Movie: Mulan

Favorite Singer: Sabrina Carpenter

Dream Job: Pathologist

Fun Fact About Me: I love 90′s shows and binge them all the time

College Major: Microbiology/ Cellular and Molecular Biology: Medical Laboratory Sciences

Future Plans: To go to Oklahoma State University to study my major and do cancer research.

