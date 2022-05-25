Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Hannah Froese

Academic Honors & Awards: Kansas Governor Scholar, Valedictorian

High School Involvement: Volleyball, Basketball, Track and Field, worship team, musical, band, choir

Favorite Food: Fruit

Favorite Movie: Black Panther

Favorite Singer/Group: Newsboys

Dream Job: Teacher

Fun Fact about Yourself: I love cooking and baking!

College & Major: John Brown University, Elementary Education

Future Plans: After college, I plan to become an elementary teacher. Preferably second or third grade.

