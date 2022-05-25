Top of the Class 2022 - Hannah Froese
Hannah Froese from Elyria Christian School
Academic Honors & Awards: Kansas Governor Scholar, Valedictorian
High School Involvement: Volleyball, Basketball, Track and Field, worship team, musical, band, choir
Favorite Food: Fruit
Favorite Movie: Black Panther
Favorite Singer/Group: Newsboys
Dream Job: Teacher
Fun Fact about Yourself: I love cooking and baking!
College & Major: John Brown University, Elementary Education
Future Plans: After college, I plan to become an elementary teacher. Preferably second or third grade.
