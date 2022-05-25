Top of the Class 2022 - Hoang Nguyen
Hoang Nguyen from Bishop Carroll Catholic High School
Hoang Nguyen - Bishop Carroll Catholic High School
Academic Honors & Awards: National Merit Scholarship Commended Scholar, QuestBridge Finalist, National Honor Society Chapter President
High School Involvement: Track and Field, Cross Country, Scholar’s Bowl, Student Council
Favorite Food: fruit pizza
Favorite Movie: Bridge to Terabithia
Favorite Singer/Group: Alec Benjamin
Dream Job: aerospace engineer at NASA
Fun Fact about Yourself: One of my happiest memories is slipping on mud and falling flat on my back only one kilometer into a cross country five kilometer race.
College & Major: aerospace engineering at the University of Notre Dame
Future Plans: I plan on attending Notre Dame, and after I have completed my degree, I will try to get a job as an engineer. Hopefully, at some point while I am still studying, I can get an internship anywhere, and someday work my way up to my dream job at NASA.
