Top of the Class 2022 - Hoang Nguyen

Hoang Nguyen from Bishop Carroll Catholic High School
Hoang Nguyen - Bishop Carroll Catholic High School
Hoang Nguyen - Bishop Carroll Catholic High School(Zeke Howey Photography)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoang Nguyen - Bishop Carroll Catholic High School

Academic Honors & Awards: National Merit Scholarship Commended Scholar, QuestBridge Finalist, National Honor Society Chapter President

High School Involvement: Track and Field, Cross Country, Scholar’s Bowl, Student Council

Hoang Nguyen, Izabelle Youngers, Jessie Smith, Emma Hottovy

Favorite Food: fruit pizza

Favorite Movie: Bridge to Terabithia

Favorite Singer/Group: Alec Benjamin

Dream Job: aerospace engineer at NASA

Fun Fact about Yourself: One of my happiest memories is slipping on mud and falling flat on my back only one kilometer into a cross country five kilometer race.

College & Major: aerospace engineering at the University of Notre Dame

Future Plans: I plan on attending Notre Dame, and after I have completed my degree, I will try to get a job as an engineer. Hopefully, at some point while I am still studying, I can get an internship anywhere, and someday work my way up to my dream job at NASA.

