Top of the Class 2022 - Holt Williams

Holt Williams - Augusta High School

Academic Honors & Awards: valedictorian, Two-time First team academic all-state in Wrestling, given the Chancellor’s scholarship for KU, and accepted into K-State honors

High School Involvement: Future Business Leaders of America Vice President, Friends of Freshmen, Student Council President, Student body president, National Honors Society President, Debate and Forensics, concert band, Jazz band, marching band, football, wrestling, track and field

Holt Williams, McKinsie Hoopes, Emil Godinez Vinduska, Lexi Milne

Favorite Food: strawberry ice cream

Favorite Movie: Ratatouille

Favorite Singer/Group: Paul Anka

Dream Job: Entrepreneur

Fun Fact about Yourself: I like new experiences, for example, this summer I plan on picking up a new hobby in Beekeeping

College & Major: Undecided

Future Plans: To learn as many interesting things as I can, from beekeeping to gardening

