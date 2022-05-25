Top of the Class 2022 - Holt Williams
Holt Williams from Augusta High School
Holt Williams - Augusta High School
Academic Honors & Awards: valedictorian, Two-time First team academic all-state in Wrestling, given the Chancellor’s scholarship for KU, and accepted into K-State honors
High School Involvement: Future Business Leaders of America Vice President, Friends of Freshmen, Student Council President, Student body president, National Honors Society President, Debate and Forensics, concert band, Jazz band, marching band, football, wrestling, track and field
Favorite Food: strawberry ice cream
Favorite Movie: Ratatouille
Favorite Singer/Group: Paul Anka
Dream Job: Entrepreneur
Fun Fact about Yourself: I like new experiences, for example, this summer I plan on picking up a new hobby in Beekeeping
College & Major: Undecided
Future Plans: To learn as many interesting things as I can, from beekeeping to gardening
