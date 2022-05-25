Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Izabelle Youngers

Izabelle Youngers from Kingman High School
Izabelle Youngers - Kingman High School
Izabelle Youngers - Kingman High School(Johnna Fairchild)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Izabelle Youngers - Kingman High School

Academic Honors & Awards: Kansas Governor’s Scholar, Valedictorian, QuestBridge Finalist

High School Involvement: FBLA 4 yrs - State President, Student Council 4 yrs, Band 4 yrs, Madrigals 4yrs - student director, Youth Core Mentoring 4 yrs, Track and Field 2 yrs

Hoang Nguyen, Izabelle Youngers, Jessie Smith, Emma Hottovy

Favorite Food: Salad

Favorite Movie: Coraline

Favorite Singer/Group: Harry Styles

Dream Job: Criminal Profiler

Fun Fact about Yourself:

College & Major: Johnson and Wales University, Psychology

Future Plans: Earn a bachelor’s, master, and doctoral degree and work for the government

