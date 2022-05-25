Top of the Class 2022 - Izabelle Youngers
Izabelle Youngers from Kingman High School
Izabelle Youngers - Kingman High School
Academic Honors & Awards: Kansas Governor’s Scholar, Valedictorian, QuestBridge Finalist
High School Involvement: FBLA 4 yrs - State President, Student Council 4 yrs, Band 4 yrs, Madrigals 4yrs - student director, Youth Core Mentoring 4 yrs, Track and Field 2 yrs
Favorite Food: Salad
Favorite Movie: Coraline
Favorite Singer/Group: Harry Styles
Dream Job: Criminal Profiler
Fun Fact about Yourself:
College & Major: Johnson and Wales University, Psychology
Future Plans: Earn a bachelor’s, master, and doctoral degree and work for the government
