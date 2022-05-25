Top of the Class 2022 - Jacob Bauman

Jacob Bauman - Fairfield High School

Academic Honors & Awards: Kansas Governor’s Scholar 2022, Gifted & Talented, Accelerated Program, Valedictorian

High School Involvement: Basketball 4 years (Team Captain 3 years), Football 4 years (Team Captain 2 years), Track & Field 3 years, Tennis 2 years, Cross Country 1 year, Powerlifting 4 years, FFA 4 years (Sentinel 1 year, Treasurer 1 year), Falcon Athletic Club 4 years (Vice President 1 year, President 1 year), Fellowship of Christian Athletes 3 years, Resist 4 years (Vice President 1 year), National Honor Society 2 years (Treasurer 1 year), Pratt Academic Olympics 3 years, Impact 1 year, Forensics 1 year, Falcons Against Destructive Decisions 1 year, Band 4 years and Choir 4 years, Scholar’s Bowl for 4 years (Team Captain 2 years), All School Play 1 year

Laura Miller, Jacob Bauman, Malorie Hein, Adam Hands

Favorite Food: Sunflower Seeds

Favorite Movie: Holes

Favorite Singer: Ian Munsick/Zach Bryan/Cody Johnson

Dream Job:College Basketball Coach

Fun Fact:I’m on team wheels

College/Major/Future Plans: Sterling College on a football scholarship to study mathematics education and minor in coaching. Get a job teaching and coaching out of college either in Kansas or Texas. I will also be playing alto saxophone in the band at Sterling College next year.

