Top of the Class 2022 - Jacob Schrag

Jacob Schrag - Goessel High School

Academic Honors and Awards: 4 years honor roll, Kansas Basketball Coaches Association Academic All-State 2022

High School Involvement: Cross country, basketball, track, band, choir, select singing group, scholar’s bowl

Jenna Richardson, Jacob Schrag, Vaughn Decker, Tiffany Nguyen

Favorite Food: Pasta

Favorite Movie: Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

Favorite Singer/Group: Zach Bryan

Fun Fact About Yourself: I have a twin brother

College and Major: I plan on attending Bethel College with an undecided major

Future Plans: After high school, I plan on going to college for 4 years

