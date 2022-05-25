Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Jacob Schrag

Jacob Schrag from Goessel High School
Jacob Schrag - Goessel High School
Jacob Schrag - Goessel High School(Alicia Cox)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jacob Schrag - Goessel High School

Academic Honors and Awards: 4 years honor roll, Kansas Basketball Coaches Association Academic All-State 2022

High School Involvement: Cross country, basketball, track, band, choir, select singing group, scholar’s bowl

Jenna Richardson, Jacob Schrag, Vaughn Decker, Tiffany Nguyen

Favorite Food: Pasta

Favorite Movie: Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

Favorite Singer/Group: Zach Bryan

Fun Fact About Yourself: I have a twin brother

College and Major: I plan on attending Bethel College with an undecided major

Future Plans: After high school, I plan on going to college for 4 years

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A registration error and vote by opposing coaches is keeping the Derby High School boys'...
Heartbroken: Registration error, vote deny Derby relay team from running at State
Police presence on N Milstead Rd.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting after hours-long standoff in NW Wichita
Robb Elementary School Shooting
All those killed in Texas school shooting were in one room
Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they...
2 women arrested with 500,000 fentanyl pills, police say

Latest News

Izabelle Youngers - Kingman High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Izabelle Youngers
Paddy Olsen - Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Paddy Olsen
Lexi Milne - Inman High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Lexi Milne
Melaina Goss - Hutchinson High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Melaina Goss
Chase Maier - Hoisington High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Chase Maier