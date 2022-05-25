Top of the Class 2022 - Jacob Schrag
Jacob Schrag from Goessel High School
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Jacob Schrag - Goessel High School
Academic Honors and Awards: 4 years honor roll, Kansas Basketball Coaches Association Academic All-State 2022
High School Involvement: Cross country, basketball, track, band, choir, select singing group, scholar’s bowl
Favorite Food: Pasta
Favorite Movie: Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Favorite Singer/Group: Zach Bryan
Fun Fact About Yourself: I have a twin brother
College and Major: I plan on attending Bethel College with an undecided major
Future Plans: After high school, I plan on going to college for 4 years
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.