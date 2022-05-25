Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Jayleigh Wehrman

Jayleigh Wehrman from Cheney High School
Jayleigh Wehrman - Cheney High School
Jayleigh Wehrman - Cheney High School(Melanie Wehrman)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jayleigh Wehrman - Cheney High School

Academic Honors & Awards: Cardinal Spotlight, Principal’s Honor Roll (4 years), Drum Major

High School Involvement: National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, FFA, Band, Drumline, Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Powerlifting

Gillian Struble, Jayleigh Wehrman, Judson Hibbs, Reiley Bartel

Favorite Food: Anything Except Seafood

Favorite Movie: Wonder Woman

Favorite Singer/Group: for King & Country

Dream Job: Full Time Rancher

Fun Fact about Yourself: I think that it would be fun to live off grid. At least for a little bit.

College & Major: Kansas State University - Secondary Education

Future Plans: Middle School Math Teacher

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A registration error and vote by opposing coaches is keeping the Derby High School boys'...
Heartbroken: Registration error, vote deny Derby relay team from running at State
Police presence on N Milstead Rd.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting after hours-long standoff in NW Wichita
Robb Elementary School Shooting
All those killed in Texas school shooting were in one room
Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they...
2 women arrested with 500,000 fentanyl pills, police say

Latest News

Izabelle Youngers - Kingman High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Izabelle Youngers
Paddy Olsen - Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Paddy Olsen
Lexi Milne - Inman High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Lexi Milne
Melaina Goss - Hutchinson High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Melaina Goss
Chase Maier - Hoisington High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Chase Maier