Top of the Class 2022 - Jayleigh Wehrman

Jayleigh Wehrman from Cheney High School
Jayleigh Wehrman - Cheney High School
Academic Honors & Awards: Cardinal Spotlight, Principal’s Honor Roll (4 years), Drum Major
High School Involvement: National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, FFA, Band, Drumline, Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Powerlifting
Favorite Food: Anything Except Seafood
Favorite Movie: Wonder Woman
Favorite Singer/Group: for King & Country
Dream Job: Full Time Rancher
Fun Fact about Yourself: I think that it would be fun to live off grid. At least for a little bit.
College & Major: Kansas State University - Secondary Education
Future Plans: Middle School Math Teacher
