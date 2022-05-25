Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Jenna Richardson

Jenna Richardson from Dexter High School
Jenna Richardson - Dexter High School
Jenna Richardson - Dexter High School(Ashley Marker Photography)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jenna Richardson - Dexter High School

Academic Honors & Awards: South Central Border League Academic Team, 2022 DAR Good Citizen, Kansas Governor’s Scholar, All-State Academic Team Nominee, Placed in multiple math contests, 2019 Top Draftsman

High School Involvement: Student Council, Pep Club, Circle of Friends, softball, volleyball, choir, math team, FFA

Jenna Richardson, Jacob Schrag, Vaughn Decker, Tiffany Nguyen

Favorite Food: Chicken and Noodles

Favorite Movie: The Proposal

Favorite Singer/Group: Kat Hasty

Dream Job: FFA Teacher/Rancher

Fun Fact about Yourself: Red Bull makes me crazy.

College & Major: Associates of Science in Agriculture at Fort Scott Community College. Then move on to a four-year school to continue my study in agriculture

Future Plans: Go to school to play softball and receive a degree in agriculture. Then come back home and help on the family ranch and work in an agriculture field.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A registration error and vote by opposing coaches is keeping the Derby High School boys'...
Heartbroken: Registration error, vote deny Derby relay team from running at State
Police presence on N Milstead Rd.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting after hours-long standoff in NW Wichita
Robb Elementary School Shooting
All those killed in Texas school shooting were in one room
Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they...
2 women arrested with 500,000 fentanyl pills, police say

Latest News

Izabelle Youngers - Kingman High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Izabelle Youngers
Paddy Olsen - Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Paddy Olsen
Lexi Milne - Inman High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Lexi Milne
Melaina Goss - Hutchinson High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Melaina Goss
Chase Maier - Hoisington High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Chase Maier