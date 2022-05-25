Top of the Class 2022 - Jenna Richardson

Jenna Richardson - Dexter High School

Academic Honors & Awards: South Central Border League Academic Team, 2022 DAR Good Citizen, Kansas Governor’s Scholar, All-State Academic Team Nominee, Placed in multiple math contests, 2019 Top Draftsman

High School Involvement: Student Council, Pep Club, Circle of Friends, softball, volleyball, choir, math team, FFA

Jenna Richardson, Jacob Schrag, Vaughn Decker, Tiffany Nguyen

Favorite Food: Chicken and Noodles

Favorite Movie: The Proposal

Favorite Singer/Group: Kat Hasty

Dream Job: FFA Teacher/Rancher

Fun Fact about Yourself: Red Bull makes me crazy.

College & Major: Associates of Science in Agriculture at Fort Scott Community College. Then move on to a four-year school to continue my study in agriculture

Future Plans: Go to school to play softball and receive a degree in agriculture. Then come back home and help on the family ranch and work in an agriculture field.

