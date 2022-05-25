Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Jia Wen Wang

Jia Wen Wang from Eisenhower High School
Jia Wen Wang - Eisenhower High School
Jia Wen Wang - Eisenhower High School(McClure Creations)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Jia Wen Wang - Eisenhower High School

Academic Honors and Awards: Governor’s Scholar, National Honor Business Society, National Honor Society, 1st Place-Advanced Desktop Publishing-State Business Professionals of America Conference

High School Involvement: Business Professionals of America and Book Club

Favorite Food: Cantonese Poached Chicken

Favorite Movie: Bolt

Favorite Singer/Group: Glass Animals

Dream Job: Graphic Designer/Physician

College and Major: Wichita State University, Undecided

Future Plans: Work hard and explore different fields to find my passion. Ultimately my goal is to help as many people as possible.

