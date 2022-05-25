Top of the Class 2022 - Jia Wen Wang
Jia Wen Wang from Eisenhower High School
Academic Honors and Awards: Governor’s Scholar, National Honor Business Society, National Honor Society, 1st Place-Advanced Desktop Publishing-State Business Professionals of America Conference
High School Involvement: Business Professionals of America and Book Club
Favorite Food: Cantonese Poached Chicken
Favorite Movie: Bolt
Favorite Singer/Group: Glass Animals
Dream Job: Graphic Designer/Physician
College and Major: Wichita State University, Undecided
Future Plans: Work hard and explore different fields to find my passion. Ultimately my goal is to help as many people as possible.
