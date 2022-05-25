Top of the Class 2022 - Juliet Nisly

Julie Nisly - Haven High School

Academic Honors & Awards: National Honor Society, Principal’s Honor Roll, Nemerov Scholar

High School Involvement: Band, Pratt Academic Olympics, Forensics, Drama Club, Strings, Fort Hayes Math Contest, Kansas Author’s Club, Community Service

Juliet Nisly, Bree O'Dell, Zoe Norton, Luisa Salinas

Favorite Food: Pad Thai

Favorite Movie: Daisies

Favorite Singer/Group: Lucy Dacus

Dream Job: Community Organizer

Fun Fact about Yourself: I firmly believe I could beat Zac Efron in hand-to-hand combat.

College & Major: Washington University in St. Louis; Political Science and English

Future Plans: I want to get my degree, and begin working within mutual aid and community organizing efforts.

