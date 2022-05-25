Top of the Class 2022 - Kate Tandy
Kate Tandy from Circle High School
Honors and Awards- National Honors Society, Timothee O’Shaughnessey scholarship nominee, Governors Scholar\
Involvement- Varsity softball, junior varsity volleyball, forensics, yearbook staff, national honors society
Favorite Food- Burritos
Favorite Movie- Us
Favorite Singer- Chase Coy
Dream Job- Lawyer
Fun Fact- I played violin for five years
College and Major- University of Arkansas, political science
Future Plans- Attending the University of Arkansas and going to Law school afterwards. I hope to be involved in many clubs in college and participate in greek life, and well and study abroad my junior year.
