Top of the Class 2022 - Kate Tandy

Kate Tandy - Circle High School

Honors and Awards- National Honors Society, Timothee O’Shaughnessey scholarship nominee, Governors Scholar\

Involvement- Varsity softball, junior varsity volleyball, forensics, yearbook staff, national honors society

Leia Shank, Kate Tandy, Connor Walcher, Averey Haskett

Favorite Food- Burritos

Favorite Movie- Us

Favorite Singer- Chase Coy

Dream Job- Lawyer

Fun Fact- I played violin for five years

College and Major- University of Arkansas, political science

Future Plans- Attending the University of Arkansas and going to Law school afterwards. I hope to be involved in many clubs in college and participate in greek life, and well and study abroad my junior year.

