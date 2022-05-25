Top of the Class 2022 - Kelsi Spann

Kelsi Spann - Buhler High School

Academic Honors & Awards: 4.19 GPA, 4.0 High Honor Roll every semester 2018-2022, Top 2% of Class, Academic Excellence Award 2018-present, HCC President’s Honor Roll 2019-2022

High School Involvement: Varsity Cheerleader, Cheer Captain, Senior Class Officer President, STUCO Representative, Spanish Club, Science Club

Favorite Food: Pasta

Favorite Movie: Pitch Perfect

Favorite Singer/Group: Morgan Wallen

Dream Job: Pediatric Physician Assistant

Fun Fact about Yourself: Growing up, I was a competitive gymnast and was a 8-time National Champion on various events and all-around.

College & Major: Kansas State University, Kinesiology

Future Plans: I will be attending Kansas State University as a kinesiology major. Once I finish my undergraduate degree, I will apply to PA school.

