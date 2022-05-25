Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Kennedy Glover

Kennedy Glover - Belle Plaine High School
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Academic Honors & Awards: Honor Roll, National Honors Society, The National Society of Leadership and Success, & Shocker Honors Scholar

High School Involvement: Basketball, Softball, Student Council, National Honors Society, Letterman’s Club, FCCLA, Art Club, Recycling Team, SADD, & FLC

Kennedy Glover, Ashlynn Miracle, Ben Monday, Olivia Straight

Favorite Food: Steak and okra

Favorite Movie: Silence of the Lambs

Favorite Singer/Group: Zach Bryan or Polo G

Dream Job: Rancher

Fun Fact about Yourself: I made a 54.7 ft basket this basketball season.

College & Major: WSU, Undecided

Future Plans: I was hired on as an intern at Cessna, so I will work there this summer. Then, I plan to attend WSU in the fall and work towards getting a degree, which is yet to be decide.

