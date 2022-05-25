Top of the Class 2022 - Korbin Black
Korbin Black from Halstead High School
Korbin Black - Halstead High School
Academic Honors & Awards: Superintendent’s honor roll, valedictorian, Wichita State Honors Scholar, Kansas Governor’s scholar
High School Involvement: Track and field- 4 years, powerlifting- 4 years, National Honors Society- 3 years, scholars’ bowl- 2 years, Emporia State Math competition- 2 years, band- 1 year, Kansas Association for Youth- 1 year
Favorite Food: Shawarma
Favorite Movie: The Shining
Favorite Singer/Group: Electric Light Orchestra
Dream Job: engineer for some automotive company
Fun Fact about Yourself: I hold my school’s discus record
College & Major: Pittsburgh State University, mechanical engineering technology
Future Plans: I plan to attend Pittsburg State to major in engineering and be on the track team
