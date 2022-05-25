Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Korbin Black

Korbin Black from Halstead High School
Korbin Black - Halstead High School
Korbin Black - Halstead High School
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Academic Honors & Awards: Superintendent’s honor roll, valedictorian, Wichita State Honors Scholar, Kansas Governor’s scholar

High School Involvement: Track and field- 4 years, powerlifting- 4 years, National Honors Society- 3 years, scholars’ bowl- 2 years, Emporia State Math competition- 2 years, band- 1 year, Kansas Association for Youth- 1 year

Cooper Traffas, Zachary Kruse, Korbin Black, Clare Pollock

Favorite Food: Shawarma

Favorite Movie: The Shining

Favorite Singer/Group: Electric Light Orchestra

Dream Job: engineer for some automotive company

Fun Fact about Yourself: I hold my school’s discus record

College & Major: Pittsburgh State University, mechanical engineering technology

Future Plans: I plan to attend Pittsburg State to major in engineering and be on the track team

