Top of the Class 2022 - Lance Pauly

Lance Pauly from Conway Springs High School
Academic Awards & Honors: Principal’s honor roll and Academic letter award
High School Involvement: Football, Basketball, Track, STUCO, and Honor’s society
Favorite Food: Chicken Fried Steak
Favorite Movie: Gladiator
Favorite Singer: Eric Church
Dream Job: Being able to work outside on the nice days and inside on the others.
Fun Fact: I can raise my left eyebrow without my right going up.
College & Major: Kansas State University in Chemical Engineering
Future Plans: Stay here around Kansas and live on my own farm.
