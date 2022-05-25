Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Lance Pauly

Lance Pauly from Conway Springs High School
Lance Pauly - Conway Springs High School
Lance Pauly - Conway Springs High School(Shelby Robinson, Creative Visions)
Academic Awards & Honors: Principal’s honor roll and Academic letter award

High School Involvement: Football, Basketball, Track, STUCO, and Honor’s society

Brodie Perdue, Riley Thompson, Lance Pauly, Anna Ross

Favorite Food: Chicken Fried Steak

Favorite Movie: Gladiator

Favorite Singer: Eric Church

Dream Job: Being able to work outside on the nice days and inside on the others.

Fun Fact: I can raise my left eyebrow without my right going up.

College & Major: Kansas State University in Chemical Engineering

Future Plans: Stay here around Kansas and live on my own farm.

