Top of the Class 2022 - Laura Miller

Laura Miller - Ell-Saline High School

Academic Honors & Awards: A honor roll 2019-present, secretary of NHS, multiple KMEA and HOA music awards

High School Involvement: Cross Country, Cheerleading captain, National Honors Society, Big Brother Big Sisters, Choir, Band

Favorite Food: mashed potatoes and gravy

Favorite Movie: Romance/ Any dog movies

Favorite Singer/Group: I don’t have a favorite:)

Dream Job: Elementary teacher/Elementary music teacher

Fun Fact about Yourself: Always up for a new adventure! :)

College & Major: Fort Hays State University: majoring in Elementary Education with a possible duo major in Music

Future Plans: I graduate from Ell-Saline High School in May of 2022, and plan to continue my education at FHSU, with a major in Elementary ed and a possible duo major in Music. I’ve always wanted to pursue a career in the education field. Working with kids has been a passion of mine for a long time. I want to be the reason students want to succeed.

