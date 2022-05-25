Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Lauren Brown

Lauren Brown from Andover High School
Lauren Brown - Andover High School
Lauren Brown - Andover High School(Jacque Waite)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Lauren Brown - Andover High School

Academic honors and awards: Valedictorian; National Merit Commended Scholar; Kansas Governor’s Scholar Recipient; AP scholar; Kansas State Scholar; Principal’s honor roll (all four years of high school); One rating at KMEA all-state choir competition (3 years)

High school involvement: Kids4Kids President, National Honor Society Vice President, Captain of the soccer team, Student Council Representative, FBLA (Future business leaders of America) National competitor, Member of Fellowship of Christian students, Link Leader (Big Brother/Sister program), Madrigal, and Show choir member

Kimberly Rader, Lauren Brown, Lance Hoffsommer, Rachel Silhan

Favorite food: Pizookie (skillet cookie with ice cream)

Favorite Movie: Pretty Woman

Favorite singer: Luke Combs

Dream Job: Prosthetists

Fun Fact: I love roller coasters! I was also homecoming queen in the fall!

College and Major: Colorado School of Mines for Biomedical Engineering

Future Plans: I plan to go to Colorado School of Mines and study while improving my skiing skills!

