Top of the Class 2022 - Leia Shank

Leia Shank from Central Christian School
Leia Shank - Central Christian School
Leia Shank - Central Christian School(CJ Johnson, Curtisocial)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Leia Shank - Central Christian School

Academic Honors and Awards: High Honors

High School Involvement: Volleyball 4yrs. Basketball 4yrs. Soccer 1yr. Choir 4yrs. Class Secretary 2yrs. Life Group Leader 2yrs.

Leia Shank, Kate Tandy, Connor Walcher, Averey Haskett

Favorite Food: Fudge Peanut Butter Ice Cream

Favorite Movie: Captain America: Winter Soldier

Favorite Singer/Group: Rich Mullins

Dream Job: Athletic Director

Fun Fact: I love playing basketball and reading fantasy novels.

College and Major: Sterling College and I will major in Physical education with a slant in Coaching.

Future plans: I will be playing basketball while I earn my degree at college.

