Top of the Class 2022 - Leia Shank
Leia Shank from Central Christian School
Leia Shank - Central Christian School
Academic Honors and Awards: High Honors
High School Involvement: Volleyball 4yrs. Basketball 4yrs. Soccer 1yr. Choir 4yrs. Class Secretary 2yrs. Life Group Leader 2yrs.
Favorite Food: Fudge Peanut Butter Ice Cream
Favorite Movie: Captain America: Winter Soldier
Favorite Singer/Group: Rich Mullins
Dream Job: Athletic Director
Fun Fact: I love playing basketball and reading fantasy novels.
College and Major: Sterling College and I will major in Physical education with a slant in Coaching.
Future plans: I will be playing basketball while I earn my degree at college.
