Top of the Class 2022 - Lexi Milne

Lexi Milne from Inman High School
Academic Honors & Awards: 4.0 high honor roll, National Honor Society President, Valedictorian, 2022 Governor’s Scholar
High School Involvement: Softball, Dance Team, Choir, Musical Theater, Student Council President
Favorite Food: Cajun chicken pasta
Favorite Movie: Seven Pounds
Favorite Singer/Group: Maverick City Music
Dream Job: Being a voice actor for a disney princess
Fun Fact about Yourself: I play the ukulele.
College & Major: Tabor College, Elementary Education
Future Plans: My current plan is to become a kindergarten teacher.
