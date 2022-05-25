Top of the Class 2022 - Lexi Milne

Lexi Milne - Inman High School

Academic Honors & Awards: 4.0 high honor roll, National Honor Society President, Valedictorian, 2022 Governor’s Scholar

High School Involvement: Softball, Dance Team, Choir, Musical Theater, Student Council President

Favorite Food: Cajun chicken pasta

Favorite Movie: Seven Pounds

Favorite Singer/Group: Maverick City Music

Dream Job: Being a voice actor for a disney princess

Fun Fact about Yourself: I play the ukulele.

College & Major: Tabor College, Elementary Education

Future Plans: My current plan is to become a kindergarten teacher.

