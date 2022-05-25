Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Malorie Hein

Malorie Hein from Hillsboro High School
Malorie Hein - Hillsboro High School
Malorie Hein - Hillsboro High School(Janae Rempel Photography)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Malorie Hein - Hillsboro High School

Academic Honors & Awards: Valedictorian, Completed Kansas Board of Regents curriculum, National Honor Society, Honor Roll Student (4 years), Kansas Basketball Coaches Association Academic All-State, Band Letter Recipient, Choir Letter Recipient, Basketball Letter Recipient, Volleyball Letter Recipient

High School Involvement: Sophomore Class Secretary, Junior Class President, Senior Class Secretary, Student Council President, United for Christ, Leos Club, Basketball, Volleyball, Band, Choir, Spirit and Celebration, Fall Musical, Spring Play, GAP Club, 4-H Club, HMBC Youth Group, HMBC Worship Team

Laura Miller, Jacob Bauman, Malorie Hein, Adam Hands

Favorite Food: Hamburgers and French fries

Favorite Movie: National Treasure

Favorite Singer/Group: Rend Collective

Dream Job: Photographer for National Geographic

Fun Fact about Yourself: I was Fiona in Shrek the Musical at my high school.

College & Major: Tabor College, double major in ministry and business

Future Plans: Attend Tabor College while participating in band and choir. I am still figuring out what I want to do after college!

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A registration error and vote by opposing coaches is keeping the Derby High School boys'...
Heartbroken: Registration error, vote deny Derby relay team from running at State
Police presence on N Milstead Rd.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting after hours-long standoff in NW Wichita
Robb Elementary School Shooting
All those killed in Texas school shooting were in one room
Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they...
2 women arrested with 500,000 fentanyl pills, police say

Latest News

Izabelle Youngers - Kingman High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Izabelle Youngers
Paddy Olsen - Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Paddy Olsen
Lexi Milne - Inman High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Lexi Milne
Melaina Goss - Hutchinson High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Melaina Goss
Chase Maier - Hoisington High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Chase Maier