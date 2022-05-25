Top of the Class 2022 - Malorie Hein
Malorie Hein from Hillsboro High School
Malorie Hein - Hillsboro High School
Academic Honors & Awards: Valedictorian, Completed Kansas Board of Regents curriculum, National Honor Society, Honor Roll Student (4 years), Kansas Basketball Coaches Association Academic All-State, Band Letter Recipient, Choir Letter Recipient, Basketball Letter Recipient, Volleyball Letter Recipient
High School Involvement: Sophomore Class Secretary, Junior Class President, Senior Class Secretary, Student Council President, United for Christ, Leos Club, Basketball, Volleyball, Band, Choir, Spirit and Celebration, Fall Musical, Spring Play, GAP Club, 4-H Club, HMBC Youth Group, HMBC Worship Team
Favorite Food: Hamburgers and French fries
Favorite Movie: National Treasure
Favorite Singer/Group: Rend Collective
Dream Job: Photographer for National Geographic
Fun Fact about Yourself: I was Fiona in Shrek the Musical at my high school.
College & Major: Tabor College, double major in ministry and business
Future Plans: Attend Tabor College while participating in band and choir. I am still figuring out what I want to do after college!
