Top of the Class 2022 - Malorie Hein

Malorie Hein - Hillsboro High School

Academic Honors & Awards: Valedictorian, Completed Kansas Board of Regents curriculum, National Honor Society, Honor Roll Student (4 years), Kansas Basketball Coaches Association Academic All-State, Band Letter Recipient, Choir Letter Recipient, Basketball Letter Recipient, Volleyball Letter Recipient

High School Involvement: Sophomore Class Secretary, Junior Class President, Senior Class Secretary, Student Council President, United for Christ, Leos Club, Basketball, Volleyball, Band, Choir, Spirit and Celebration, Fall Musical, Spring Play, GAP Club, 4-H Club, HMBC Youth Group, HMBC Worship Team

Laura Miller, Jacob Bauman, Malorie Hein, Adam Hands

Favorite Food: Hamburgers and French fries

Favorite Movie: National Treasure

Favorite Singer/Group: Rend Collective

Dream Job: Photographer for National Geographic

Fun Fact about Yourself: I was Fiona in Shrek the Musical at my high school.

College & Major: Tabor College, double major in ministry and business

Future Plans: Attend Tabor College while participating in band and choir. I am still figuring out what I want to do after college!

