Top of the Class 2022 - Marissa Aulbach
Marissa Aulbach from Campus High School
Marissa Aulbach - Campus High School
Academic Honors & Awards: Kansas Honor Scholar, Governor’s Scholar Award, Campus High School 2022 Valedictorian
High School Involvement: Varsity Scholars Bowl Captain, Environmental Club Vice President, Varsity Tennis, Knitting Club, National Honor Society, Link Crew, International Baccalaureate student
Favorite Food: Cantelope
Favorite Movie: Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Favorite Singer/Group: The Gorillaz
Dream Job: Clinical Psychologist
Fun Fact about Yourself: I watched all of Naruto in one month.
College & Major: Wichita State University, Psychology
Future Plans: Attend Wichita State, earn a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and pursue a master’s in Psychology, and pursue work as a Licensed Clinical Psychotherapist.
