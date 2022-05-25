Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Marissa Aulbach

Marissa Aulbach from Campus High School
Marissa Aulbach - Campus High School
Marissa Aulbach - Campus High School(Susan Aulbach)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Marissa Aulbach - Campus High School

Academic Honors & Awards: Kansas Honor Scholar, Governor’s Scholar Award, Campus High School 2022 Valedictorian

High School Involvement: Varsity Scholars Bowl Captain, Environmental Club Vice President, Varsity Tennis, Knitting Club, National Honor Society, Link Crew, International Baccalaureate student

Carly Parker, Thomas Mies, Marissa Aulbach, Chase Maier

Favorite Food: Cantelope

Favorite Movie: Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Favorite Singer/Group: The Gorillaz

Dream Job: Clinical Psychologist

Fun Fact about Yourself: I watched all of Naruto in one month.

College & Major: Wichita State University, Psychology

Future Plans: Attend Wichita State, earn a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and pursue a master’s in Psychology, and pursue work as a Licensed Clinical Psychotherapist.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A registration error and vote by opposing coaches is keeping the Derby High School boys'...
Heartbroken: Registration error, vote deny Derby relay team from running at State
Police presence on N Milstead Rd.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting after hours-long standoff in NW Wichita
Robb Elementary School Shooting
All those killed in Texas school shooting were in one room
Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they...
2 women arrested with 500,000 fentanyl pills, police say

Latest News

Izabelle Youngers - Kingman High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Izabelle Youngers
Paddy Olsen - Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Paddy Olsen
Lexi Milne - Inman High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Lexi Milne
Melaina Goss - Hutchinson High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Melaina Goss
Chase Maier - Hoisington High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Chase Maier