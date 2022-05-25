Top of the Class 2022 - Marissa Aulbach

Marissa Aulbach - Campus High School

Academic Honors & Awards: Kansas Honor Scholar, Governor’s Scholar Award, Campus High School 2022 Valedictorian

High School Involvement: Varsity Scholars Bowl Captain, Environmental Club Vice President, Varsity Tennis, Knitting Club, National Honor Society, Link Crew, International Baccalaureate student

Carly Parker, Thomas Mies, Marissa Aulbach, Chase Maier

Favorite Food: Cantelope

Favorite Movie: Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Favorite Singer/Group: The Gorillaz

Dream Job: Clinical Psychologist

Fun Fact about Yourself: I watched all of Naruto in one month.

College & Major: Wichita State University, Psychology

Future Plans: Attend Wichita State, earn a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and pursue a master’s in Psychology, and pursue work as a Licensed Clinical Psychotherapist.

