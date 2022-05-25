Top of the Class 2022 - McKinsie Hoopes

McKinsie Hoopes - Burrton High School

Academic Honors & Awards: Valedictorian of my class, Superintendent’s honor roll

High School Involvement: Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Leadership position in StuCo, Leadership position in KAY, NHS

Holt Williams, McKinsie Hoopes, Emil Godinez Vinduska, Lexi Milne

Favorite Food: Meatloaf and cheesy potatoes

Favorite Movie: Don’t have a favorite movie but love watching the show Grey’s Anatomy

Favorite Singer/Group: Dustin Lynch

Dream Job: Being a marketing manager at a hospital.

Fun Fact about Yourself: I love spending my vacations on the beach.

College & Major: Fort Hays State University: Business Marketing

Future Plans: I plan to go to FHSU for four years to get my marketing degree and then hopefully work in marketing in a hospital.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.