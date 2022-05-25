Top of the Class 2022 - McKinsie Hoopes
McKinsie Hoopes from Burrton High School
Academic Honors & Awards: Valedictorian of my class, Superintendent’s honor roll
High School Involvement: Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Leadership position in StuCo, Leadership position in KAY, NHS
Favorite Food: Meatloaf and cheesy potatoes
Favorite Movie: Don’t have a favorite movie but love watching the show Grey’s Anatomy
Favorite Singer/Group: Dustin Lynch
Dream Job: Being a marketing manager at a hospital.
Fun Fact about Yourself: I love spending my vacations on the beach.
College & Major: Fort Hays State University: Business Marketing
Future Plans: I plan to go to FHSU for four years to get my marketing degree and then hopefully work in marketing in a hospital.
