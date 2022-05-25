Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Melaina Goss

Melaina Goss from Hutchinson High School
Melaina Goss - Hutchinson High School
(KT Photography)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Academic Honors & Awards: IB Diploma student, Super Salthawk Award (x2), Principal’s Honor Roll, KMEA State Choir (11 &12), National Honor Society

High School Involvement: Expressives (top choir), National Honor Society, Pads for Pupils (a program that provides free feminine products in campus restrooms)

Favorite Food: Enchiladas

Favorite Movie: 10 Things I Hate About You

Favorite Singer/Group: currently Lauryn Hill

Dream Job: Kindergarten Teacher

Fun Fact about Yourself: I got stuck in Paris over spring break!

College & Major: Kansas State University majoring in Elementary Education

Future Plans: Teaching kindergarten and starting my own family!

