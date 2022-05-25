Top of the Class 2022 - Melaina Goss
Melaina Goss from Hutchinson High School
Melaina Goss - Hutchinson High School
Academic Honors & Awards: IB Diploma student, Super Salthawk Award (x2), Principal’s Honor Roll, KMEA State Choir (11 &12), National Honor Society
High School Involvement: Expressives (top choir), National Honor Society, Pads for Pupils (a program that provides free feminine products in campus restrooms)
Favorite Food: Enchiladas
Favorite Movie: 10 Things I Hate About You
Favorite Singer/Group: currently Lauryn Hill
Dream Job: Kindergarten Teacher
Fun Fact about Yourself: I got stuck in Paris over spring break!
College & Major: Kansas State University majoring in Elementary Education
Future Plans: Teaching kindergarten and starting my own family!
