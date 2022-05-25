Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Paddy Olsen

Paddy Olsen from Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School
Paddy Olsen - Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School
Paddy Olsen - Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School(Jackson Engle)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Paddy Olsen - Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School

Academic Honors & Awards: National Merit Finalist

High School Involvement: Theatre (most recently the Beast in Beauty and the Beast), Student Council (Student Body President), National Honor Society, Scholar’s Bowl (team captain)

Jia Wen Wang, Paddy Olsen, Charles Goldbach, Elizabeth Giger

Favorite Food: Anything from Dempsey’s Burger Pub

Favorite Movie: A Man for All Seasons

Favorite Singer/Group: Alfie Boe

Dream Job: Undecided—open to what the future holds! We so rarely know what we truly want when we’re still so young.

Fun Fact about Yourself: I love opera, and I love to sing it. I had the joy and privilege of vocally training for over a year under the late Karla Burns!

College & Major: St. Joseph House of Formation (Seminarian for the Catholic Diocese of Wichita), studying Philosophy

Future Plans: Just the seminary for now. Whatever comes, comes—I’ve long since learned that our plans never come to fruition in the exact manner we desire. But that’s okay!

