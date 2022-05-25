Top of the Class 2022 - Payton Steadman

Payton Steadman - Chase High School

Academic Honors & Awards: Honor Roll - 10, 11, 12; League Scholar Athlete - 11. 12; Basketball - All League Honorable Mention - 12

High School Involvement :Basketball - 9, 10, 11, 12 - Captain 12; Football - 9, 10, 11, 12 - Captain 12; Golf - 9, 10, 11, 12; State Golf - 11, 12; Student Council - 11, 12

Payton Steadman, Ashlyn Luna, Lily Hilgenfeld, Allison Waldt

Favorite Food: My favorite food is enchiladas.

Favorite Movie: The Longest Yard and Happy Gilmore

Favorite Singer: I listen to all types of music and have many favorites in different genres.

College & Major: Barton Community College for plumbing and carpentry

Future Plans: After high school, I plan to attend Barton County Community College for plumbing and carpentry. I plan to work in construction, using my certifications to help build houses. My long term goal is to find a career I enjoy and be able to support myself in the future ahead.\

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.