Top of the Class 2022 - Riley Thompson

By KWCH Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Academic Honors & Awards: National Honors Society, Kansas Scholar Curriculum Completer, Co-Valedictorian, KVA All-Academic Team

High School Involvement: Band, book club, volleyball, track, math relays, FFA, dance team, school play, basketball manager, powerlifting, class secretary, O-Club (varsity sports), student council secretary.

Favorite Food: Enchiladas

Favorite Movie: The Bee Movie

Favorite Singer/Group: Don’t have a favorite

Dream Job: Anything outdoors

Fun Fact about Yourself: I hold our school’s record for career assists in Varsity Volleyball.

College & Major: Kansas State University, Biology

Future Plans: Attend KSU and play in marching band while pursuing a wildlife biology degree

