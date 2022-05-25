Top of the Class 2022 - Riley Thompson

Riley Thompson - Central Plains High School

Academic Honors & Awards: National Honors Society, Kansas Scholar Curriculum Completer, Co-Valedictorian, KVA All-Academic Team

High School Involvement: Band, book club, volleyball, track, math relays, FFA, dance team, school play, basketball manager, powerlifting, class secretary, O-Club (varsity sports), student council secretary.

Brodie Perdue, Riley Thompson, Lance Pauly, Anna Ross

Favorite Food: Enchiladas

Favorite Movie: The Bee Movie

Favorite Singer/Group: Don’t have a favorite

Dream Job: Anything outdoors

Fun Fact about Yourself: I hold our school’s record for career assists in Varsity Volleyball.

College & Major: Kansas State University, Biology

Future Plans: Attend KSU and play in marching band while pursuing a wildlife biology degree

