Top of the Class 2022 - Riley Thompson
Riley Thompson from Central Plains High School
Riley Thompson - Central Plains High School
Academic Honors & Awards: National Honors Society, Kansas Scholar Curriculum Completer, Co-Valedictorian, KVA All-Academic Team
High School Involvement: Band, book club, volleyball, track, math relays, FFA, dance team, school play, basketball manager, powerlifting, class secretary, O-Club (varsity sports), student council secretary.
Favorite Food: Enchiladas
Favorite Movie: The Bee Movie
Favorite Singer/Group: Don’t have a favorite
Dream Job: Anything outdoors
Fun Fact about Yourself: I hold our school’s record for career assists in Varsity Volleyball.
College & Major: Kansas State University, Biology
Future Plans: Attend KSU and play in marching band while pursuing a wildlife biology degree
