Top of the Class 2022 - Vy Nguyen

By KWCH Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Academic Honors & Awards: Ampersand Scholar at Washington University in St. Louis, Kansas Governor’s Scholar, Smithsonian Historical Documentary Showcase Finalist, Equitable Excellence Scholar, Scholastic Art & Writing Awards Gold Key Recipient

High School Involvement: Cross Country, HOSA Future Health Professionals, Root the Power, DHS Dems, The Asian Roots

Vy Nguyen, Hannah Froese, Abigail Shurts, Kate Eichelberger

Favorite Food: Mangoes

Favorite Movie: La La Land

Favorite Singer/Group: Bruno Mars

Dream Job: Dermatologist or Science Journalist

Fun Fact about Yourself: My first airplane flight was when I was 18 months old!

College & Major: Washington University in St. Louis, majoring in Neuroscience and/or History

Future Plans: I plan on being the first person in my family to graduate from college, and I also plan on increasing access to healthcare and education.

