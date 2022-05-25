Top of the Class 2022 - Vy Nguyen
Vy Nguyen from Derby High School
Vy Nguyen - Derby High School
Academic Honors & Awards: Ampersand Scholar at Washington University in St. Louis, Kansas Governor’s Scholar, Smithsonian Historical Documentary Showcase Finalist, Equitable Excellence Scholar, Scholastic Art & Writing Awards Gold Key Recipient
High School Involvement: Cross Country, HOSA Future Health Professionals, Root the Power, DHS Dems, The Asian Roots
Favorite Food: Mangoes
Favorite Movie: La La Land
Favorite Singer/Group: Bruno Mars
Dream Job: Dermatologist or Science Journalist
Fun Fact about Yourself: My first airplane flight was when I was 18 months old!
College & Major: Washington University in St. Louis, majoring in Neuroscience and/or History
Future Plans: I plan on being the first person in my family to graduate from college, and I also plan on increasing access to healthcare and education.
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.