Top of the Class 2022 - Zachary Kruse

Zachary Kruse - Berean Academy

Academic Honors & Awards: Valedictorian, Governor’s Scholar Recipient, Gold Honor Roll for all four years of high school, two-time National Honors Society Recipient

High School Involvement: Soccer for four years, Basketball for two years, Track and Field for one year, Instrumentalist for three years, Vice President of the Senior Class

Cooper Traffas, Zachary Kruse, Korbin Black, Clare Pollock

Favorite Food: Chicken Alfredo

Favorite Movie: Revenge of the Sith

Favorite Singer/Group: NF

Dream Job: Marine Biologist

Fun Fact about Yourself: I am directly related to James Buchanan

College & Major: Cedarville University, Molecular Biology

Future Plans: I plan to major in molecular biology with the goal of attending medical school and becoming an anesthesiologist.

