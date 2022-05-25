Top of the Class 2022 - Zachary Kruse
Zachary Kruse from Berean Academy
Academic Honors & Awards: Valedictorian, Governor’s Scholar Recipient, Gold Honor Roll for all four years of high school, two-time National Honors Society Recipient
High School Involvement: Soccer for four years, Basketball for two years, Track and Field for one year, Instrumentalist for three years, Vice President of the Senior Class
Favorite Food: Chicken Alfredo
Favorite Movie: Revenge of the Sith
Favorite Singer/Group: NF
Dream Job: Marine Biologist
Fun Fact about Yourself: I am directly related to James Buchanan
College & Major: Cedarville University, Molecular Biology
Future Plans: I plan to major in molecular biology with the goal of attending medical school and becoming an anesthesiologist.
