Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Zachary Kruse

Zachary Kruse from Berean Academy
Zachary Kruse - Berean Academy
Zachary Kruse - Berean Academy(Paula Unruh, Prairie Lakes Photography)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Zachary Kruse - Berean Academy

Academic Honors & Awards: Valedictorian, Governor’s Scholar Recipient, Gold Honor Roll for all four years of high school, two-time National Honors Society Recipient

High School Involvement: Soccer for four years, Basketball for two years, Track and Field for one year, Instrumentalist for three years, Vice President of the Senior Class

Cooper Traffas, Zachary Kruse, Korbin Black, Clare Pollock

Favorite Food: Chicken Alfredo

Favorite Movie: Revenge of the Sith

Favorite Singer/Group: NF

Dream Job: Marine Biologist

Fun Fact about Yourself: I am directly related to James Buchanan

College & Major: Cedarville University, Molecular Biology

Future Plans: I plan to major in molecular biology with the goal of attending medical school and becoming an anesthesiologist.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A registration error and vote by opposing coaches is keeping the Derby High School boys'...
Heartbroken: Registration error, vote deny Derby relay team from running at State
Police presence on N Milstead Rd.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting after hours-long standoff in NW Wichita
Robb Elementary School Shooting
All those killed in Texas school shooting were in one room
Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they...
2 women arrested with 500,000 fentanyl pills, police say

Latest News

Kennedy Glover - Belle Plaine High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Kennedy Glover
Holt Williams - Augusta High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Holt Williams
Izabelle Youngers - Kingman High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Izabelle Youngers
Paddy Olsen - Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Paddy Olsen