Top of the Class 2022 - Rylee Croft
Rylee Croft from Goddard High School
Academic Honors & Awards: Cum Laude, National Honors Society
High School Involvement: President NHS, President FCCLA, Executive Vice-President STUCO, Vice-President KAY, Board Member TRI-M, Ambassadors, Varsity Volleyball Manager, Orchestra, Spirit Club, Spanish Club
Favorite Food: Steak and Pasta
Favorite Movie: The Notebook or The Dark Knight
Favorite Singer: Morgan Wallen
Dream Job: Business Owner
Fun Fact: I won homecoming queen
College & Major: Pittsburg State University to major in Business Finance/ Accounting
Future Plans: Future Plan is to go to college and get my degree, then start working in my job field, travel around the country, and finally build a family.
