Top of the Class 2022 - Rylee Croft

Rylee Croft from Goddard High School
Rylee Croft - Goddard High School
Rylee Croft - Goddard High School
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Rylee Croft - Goddard High School

Academic Honors & Awards: Cum Laude, National Honors Society

High School Involvement: President NHS, President FCCLA, Executive Vice-President STUCO, Vice-President KAY, Board Member TRI-M, Ambassadors, Varsity Volleyball Manager, Orchestra, Spirit Club, Spanish Club

Rylee Croft, Brad Beck, Pierce Hamma, Robert Clausel

Favorite Food: Steak and Pasta

Favorite Movie: The Notebook or The Dark Knight

Favorite Singer: Morgan Wallen

Dream Job: Business Owner

Fun Fact: I won homecoming queen

College & Major: Pittsburg State University to major in Business Finance/ Accounting

Future Plans: Future Plan is to go to college and get my degree, then start working in my job field, travel around the country, and finally build a family.

