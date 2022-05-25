Top of the Class 2022 - Xavier Westbrook
Xavier Westbrook from Canton-Galva High School
Academic Honors Awards: Distinguished Honor Roll and Academic Letterman for four years, 2020 HCI Student of the Month, and Valedictorian.
High School Involvement: Football, Basketball, Baseball, Cheer(Mascot), Powerlifting, Honor and Pep Band, Scholar’s Bowl, Site Council, Student Council, School Musical, National Honor Society, FBLA, DARE Representative. I also wrote and received a grant for $1,000.
Favorite Food: French Toast
Favorite Movie: Coming To America
Favorite Singer/Group: Wale
Dream Job: Teacher
Fun Fact About Me: I have two State Championship Rings (2019 Football & 2020 Cheer)
College and Major: Wichita State University; Education
Future Plans: Attend WSU and major in education/minor in coaching... potentially return to my Alma Mater?
