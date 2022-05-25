Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Xavier Westbrook

Xavier Westbrook from Canton-Galva High School
Xavier Westbrook - Canton-Galva High School
Xavier Westbrook - Canton-Galva High School
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Xavier Westbrook - Canton-Galva High School

Academic Honors Awards: Distinguished Honor Roll and Academic Letterman for four years, 2020 HCI Student of the Month, and Valedictorian.

High School Involvement: Football, Basketball, Baseball, Cheer(Mascot), Powerlifting, Honor and Pep Band, Scholar’s Bowl, Site Council, Student Council, School Musical, National Honor Society, FBLA, DARE Representative. I also wrote and received a grant for $1,000.

Kelsi Spann, Elijah Delp, Annabelle Merten, Xavier Westbrook

Favorite Food: French Toast

Favorite Movie: Coming To America

Favorite Singer/Group: Wale

Dream Job: Teacher

Fun Fact About Me: I have two State Championship Rings (2019 Football & 2020 Cheer)

College and Major: Wichita State University; Education

Future Plans: Attend WSU and major in education/minor in coaching... potentially return to my Alma Mater?

