Advertisement

Trump, Abbott and Cruz among scheduled speakers at NRA convention in Houston

Texas politicians and former President Donald Trump are scheduled to attend the National Rifle...
Texas politicians and former President Donald Trump are scheduled to attend the National Rifle Association's annual convention in Houston.(Michael Conroy/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - The National Rifle Association’s annual convention is scheduled this week in Houston, with some big names on the agenda as confirmed speakers.

The event is planned to take place at the George R. Brown Convention Center, just about a five-hour drive from where at least 21 people were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

According to the NRA, a few of the featured speakers at the convention include Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. Ted Cruz and former President Donald Trump. NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre and NRA-ILA Executive Director Jason Ouimet are also on the agenda as confirmed speakers.

NRA representatives said the annual leadership forum is one of the most politically significant and popular events in the country. Additionally, the NRA said the convention features the nation’s top Second Amendment leaders in government, media and the entertainment industry.

The NRA leadership forum has scheduled on-site registration beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday, with planned events running through Sunday at 5 p.m. at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A registration error and vote by opposing coaches is keeping the Derby High School boys'...
Heartbroken: Registration error, vote deny Derby relay team from running at State
Police presence on N Milstead Rd.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting after hours-long standoff in NW Wichita
Robb Elementary School Shooting
All those killed in Texas school shooting were in one room
Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they...
2 women arrested with 500,000 fentanyl pills, police say

Latest News

Aaron Guerrero, 18, and Sierra Halseth, 16, pleaded guilty to killing her father before running...
Teens plead guilty to killing girl’s father before running away together, officials say
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
Better Business Bureau warns of baby formula scams
BBB warns of formula scams
BBB warns of formula scams
An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday, May 19, 2022, after Danielle Banzet, accused of posing...
Rose Hill School district issues statement following last week’s Amber Alert
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke from the floor of the Senate Wednesday about the...
Schumer urges Senate action in wake of Uvalde school shooting