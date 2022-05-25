Advertisement

WATCH: 5-year-old steals the show with walk-up dance at T-ball game

The video of 5-year-old Ben Sadlowski's walk-up dance has gone viral on TikTok with millions of views. (Soure: KOVR)
By Adrienne Moore
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANTECA, Calif. (KOVR) – A 5-year-old boy stole the show at his T-ball game in California when he danced his way up to the plate during his last game of the season.

The video of Ben Sadlowski went viral on TikTok.

Ben’s mom Monica Sadlowski said the dance, set to Big Pun’s “Still Not a Player,” was no surprise.

“Every last game we do a walk-out song for each player,” Sadlowski said. “I wasn’t expecting him to do all that, but it’s not uncommon for him. That’s his own thing. He’s just a goofy guy.”

Sadlowski said her son most likely gets his dance moves from her.

“I’m kind of goofy myself, so he might have picked it up from me. It definitely was not his father. I can tell you, assure you that,” Sadlowski said.

Ben’s performance was made even more impressive when he hit a single to left field.

While there’s no score keeping in T-ball, Sadlowski said the comments she’s received on social media prove Ben’s brilliant show made millions of people feel like a winner.

“Everybody is just like ‘man, I was having a really bad day, and that just made my day so much better,’ and I’m just like man, that’s awesome!” Sadlowski said.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A registration error and vote by opposing coaches is keeping the Derby High School boys'...
Heartbroken: Registration error, vote deny Derby relay team from running at State
Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they...
2 women arrested with 500,000 fentanyl pills, police say
Police in Norton, Kan., arrested Dale Farris Sessions during a traffic stop on Monday, May 23,...
Sex offender wanted by U.S. Marshals arrested in NW Kansas
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple answers questions during his weekly briefing Oct. 14 at City Hall.
Wichita mayor, councilman, police chief receive death threats

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a...
Brittney Griner’s wife tells ABC she wants WNBA star home
The nation mourns after a shooting at a Texas school. (CNN, KABB/WOAI, KSAT, KTXS, GETTY...
School massacre continues Texas’ grim run of mass shootings
Actor Johnny Depp arrives in the courtroom after lunch at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in...
Kate Moss denies Depp ever pushed her down staircase
FILE - In this July 25, 2005 file photo, the offices of Teva Pharmaceuticals North America are...
Tentative $161.5 million settlement reached in opioid trial
The mother - wearing just boxers and nursing her baby – charges the predator, scaring the eagle...
WATCH: Mother saves pet goose from eagle attack while simultaneously nursing her baby