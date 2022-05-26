Advertisement

County attorney declines action on Hays superintendent email to staff

Hays Unified School District
Hays Unified School District(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a news release, Ellis County Attorney Robert Anderson said he’s not pursuing charges of election bribery against Hays USD 489 Superintendent Ron Wilson.

Concerns about election bribery stemmed from an email Wilson sent to USD 489 staff, offering to buy a meal for any school where the whole staff voted in favor of a bond issue to improve schools in the district.

Ultimately, the approximate $143 million bond did pass. In a statement explaining his decision not to pursue charges, Anderson indicated it came down to prioritizing his time and effort to maximize community safety.

“I cannot justify prosecuting Superintendent Ron Wilson, or any recipients of the email who “agreed to accept value” for “Election Bribery” because it will come at the cost of diverting time and resources away from prosecution of sexual assaults, homicides, child abuse and neglect, aggravated batteries, aggravated assaults, drug distribution crimes, burglaries, and other very serious matters that have a major impact on community safety,” Anderson said. “As such, concerning the allegations against Superintendent Ron Wilson, others who may have “agreed to accept value” to vote, and those who may have committed acts of “Electioneering”, I will take no action at this time.”

