Advertisement

Former Ellinwood Police Officer arrested

Chris Roland.
Chris Roland.(KBI)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) on Thursday arrested a former police officer from the Ellinwood Police Department.

At around 8 a.m., Thursday, KBI agents arrested Christopher W. Rowland, 40, of Great Bend, at 1025 Main St. in Great Bend. He was arrested for suspected theft, possession of marijuana, official misconduct, interference with a law enforcement officer and interference with the judicial process.

Rowland was employed as an officer with the Ellinwood Police Department until November 2021. On December 14, 2021, the Ellinwood Police Department requested the KBI investigate missing money and drugs discovered during an audit of their evidence locker. The police department cooperated fully with the investigation.

Following his arrest, Rowland was transported to the Barton County Jail for booking. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on N Milstead Rd.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting after hours-long standoff in NW Wichita
A registration error and vote by opposing coaches is keeping the Derby High School boys'...
Heartbroken: Registration error, vote deny Derby relay team from running at State
Robb Elementary School Shooting
All those killed in Texas school shooting were in one room
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Latest News

Accident at 17th and Mosley
One hospitalized in crash in N Wichita
Lockers inside Wichita Southeast High School in Wichita, Kansas
Wichita teacher discusses impact from mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas
Hays Unified School District
County attorney declines action on Hays superintendent email to staff
WPD
Wichita city manager defends position on WPD text message investigation