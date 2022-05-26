Advertisement

Rain retreats, below-normal temps remain

What to wear this week.
What to wear this week.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the heavy rain is over, but you may have to dodge a shower or two this morning. Later today despite mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will top-out in the middle 60s and while that is much warmer than Wednesday, it is also well below normal.

Sunshine, building heat, and humidity will be the weather story as we head into the holiday weekend. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s will feel like 95-100 degrees when you factor in the humidity.

The three-day weekend also looks dry. In fact, our next chance of rain and storms does return until Wednesday and/or Thursday of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy, then some afternoon clearing. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 65.

Tonight: Becoming clear and cool. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: W/S 5-15. High: 81.

Sat: Low: 63. High: 85. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Sun: Low: 70. High: 91. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Mon: Low: 70. High: 88. Sunny and windy.

Tue: Low: 69. High: 87. Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Low: 68. High: 83. Partly cloudy; afternoon storm chances.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

