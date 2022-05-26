Advertisement

Recent rain too late for wheat but good start for fall crops

Recent rain brought more than four inches of much-needed moisture to some areas, including Hutchinson.
By Joe Baker
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Farmers across Kansas continue to face challenges from drought conditions in the state. Recent rain brought more than four inches of much-needed moisture to some areas, including Hutchinson. With that come questions: Did enough fall to help the wheat crop ahead of the upcoming harvest and does this bring optimism for fall crops?

Eyewitness News spoke with farmers in Reno County who say it’s too late for their wheat crops but a good start for fall crops.

“This area was tremendously desperate in terms of the rain. The farmers really needed it, we needed it about three months ago, but we’re going to take it whenever we can get it,” said Central Prairie Co-op Grain Marketing Advisor Owen MacFarlane.

MacFarlane said the rain will benefit the wheat some before harvest, but the timing was off.

“This rain kind of came on a little bit later, though it will probably help the wheat maximize its potential through harvest,” he said. “It was probably a little late in terms of increasing our yields and everything like that, so this is probably likely going to be a lower yield, higher protein type year.”

Hutchinson area dairy farmer Brian Miller said while the rain could help the wheat’s test rates and protein, muddy fields could create more problems.

“The one downside to this rain on the wheat is (that it) is probably a little more difficult (to) harvest now,” Miller said.

With about four inches of rain in the span of a couple days, Miller said some of his cornfields are full of standing water. Still, that rain is beneficial, he said.

He said the rain is going to help fall crops like corn and soybeans “take off through the summer and really cling onto the ground.”

