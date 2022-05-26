Advertisement

Report of possible shooting leads to search in N. Wichita canal

The report of a possible shooting in the 700 block of North Ash, in north Wichita, led to a...
The report of a possible shooting in the 700 block of North Ash, in north Wichita, led to a search in a nearby canal.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - No one was found in a search by rescue divers, but Wichita police are seeking further information into an anonymous report of a possible shooting Wednesday afternoon that led to a heavy emergency response in the north part of the city.

Wichita Police Captain Travis Easter said officers responded to the anonymous report of a possible shooting at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North Ash, located just north of the Red Bud Trail, alongside a canal that rans parallel with the trail. This is southwest of the intersection of East Murdock and North Grove.

Easter said officers arrived in the area and did find evidence of a possible shooting but were unable to determine how recent this might have happened.

As of Wednesday night, officers were scouring in the area for evidence, speaking with people in the neighborhood, trying to piece together what happened.

Due to high rising waters limiting officers from easily accessing the canal, the Wichita Fire Department rescue dive team responded to search in the canal. The divers did not find any bodies, anyone in need or help or potential evidence connected with a shooting in the canal,

As of late Wednesday night, police ask anyone with information or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious within the last 24 hours in the area of the 700 block of North Ash to call the Wichita Police Department investigations division or 911.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Police presence on N Milstead Rd.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting after hours-long standoff in NW Wichita
A registration error and vote by opposing coaches is keeping the Derby High School boys'...
Heartbroken: Registration error, vote deny Derby relay team from running at State
Robb Elementary School Shooting
All those killed in Texas school shooting were in one room
Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they...
2 women arrested with 500,000 fentanyl pills, police say

Latest News

Wichita Police say they are close to solving the murder of Abram Galvan, but need more help...
Police close to closing case with your help
Wichita Police Department officers are working to locate 13-year-old Kinzlee Tafoya, who is...
Wichita police ask for help in search for missing teen
Eyewitness News reporter Hailey Tucker interviews Wichita City Manager Robert Layton.
Wichita City Manager further addresses letter from former police chief, internal review
Interview with Robert Layton
WATCH: Full interview with Wichita City Manager Robert Layton