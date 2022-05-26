Report of possible shooting leads to search in N. Wichita canal

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - No one was found in a search by rescue divers, but Wichita police are seeking further information into an anonymous report of a possible shooting Wednesday afternoon that led to a heavy emergency response in the north part of the city.

Wichita Police Captain Travis Easter said officers responded to the anonymous report of a possible shooting at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North Ash, located just north of the Red Bud Trail, alongside a canal that rans parallel with the trail. This is southwest of the intersection of East Murdock and North Grove.

Easter said officers arrived in the area and did find evidence of a possible shooting but were unable to determine how recent this might have happened.

As of Wednesday night, officers were scouring in the area for evidence, speaking with people in the neighborhood, trying to piece together what happened.

Due to high rising waters limiting officers from easily accessing the canal, the Wichita Fire Department rescue dive team responded to search in the canal. The divers did not find any bodies, anyone in need or help or potential evidence connected with a shooting in the canal,

As of late Wednesday night, police ask anyone with information or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious within the last 24 hours in the area of the 700 block of North Ash to call the Wichita Police Department investigations division or 911.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.