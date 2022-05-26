Top of the Class 2022 - Abigail Mae Shurts

Abigail Mae Shurts - Maize High School

Honors and Awards: 4 year Academic letterman, Governor’s Scholar Award, Summa Cum Laude

High School Involvement: Student Council Board Member, Red Rage (pep club), Peer Helpers, National Honor Society President, Tennis Letterman

Vy Nguyen, Hannah Froese, Abigail Shurts, Kate Eichelberger

Favorite Food: Cheez-It Snack Mix

Favorite Movie: Crazy Rich Asians

Favorite Singer: Carrie Underwood

Dream Job: Naturopathic Physician

Fun Fact About Myself: I have climbed five 14ers in Colorado and I love skiing!

College & Major: Kansas State University- Nutrition and Health

Future Plans: After leaving high school I plan to attend KSU to earn my bachelor’s in Nutrition and Health and then attend either PA school, Medical School, or earn my Masters in Nutrition!

