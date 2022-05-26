Top of the Class 2022 - Abigail Mae Shurts
Abigail Mae Shurts from Maize High School
Honors and Awards: 4 year Academic letterman, Governor’s Scholar Award, Summa Cum Laude
High School Involvement: Student Council Board Member, Red Rage (pep club), Peer Helpers, National Honor Society President, Tennis Letterman
Favorite Food: Cheez-It Snack Mix
Favorite Movie: Crazy Rich Asians
Favorite Singer: Carrie Underwood
Dream Job: Naturopathic Physician
Fun Fact About Myself: I have climbed five 14ers in Colorado and I love skiing!
College & Major: Kansas State University- Nutrition and Health
Future Plans: After leaving high school I plan to attend KSU to earn my bachelor’s in Nutrition and Health and then attend either PA school, Medical School, or earn my Masters in Nutrition!
