Top of the Class 2022 - Allison Waldt

Allison Waldt - Wichita North High School

Academic Honors/Awards: 4.0 Honor Roll for the past seven semesters, Kansas Governor’s Scholar 2021-2022, 99% Award Recipient Fall 2021, GiveBack Scholar, KWCH 12 Top of Class student

High School Involvement: Scholars Bowl from grades 10-12 (Varsity Captain), member of the National Honors Society, active volunteer for school activities

Payton Steadman, Ashlyn Luna, Lily Hilgenfeld, Allison Waldt

Favorite Food: Everything bagel with cream cheese

Favorite Movie: Labyrinth

Favorite Singer/Group: Will Wood

Dream Job: Museum Educator

Fun Fact about Me: I have hiked up two 14,000ft+ mountains in Colorado

College Major: Wichita State University, Anthropology Major

Future Plans: I hope to one day work in a Smithsonian and travel the world.

