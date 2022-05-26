Top of the Class 2022 - Allison Waldt
Allison Waldt from Wichita North High School
Academic Honors/Awards: 4.0 Honor Roll for the past seven semesters, Kansas Governor’s Scholar 2021-2022, 99% Award Recipient Fall 2021, GiveBack Scholar, KWCH 12 Top of Class student
High School Involvement: Scholars Bowl from grades 10-12 (Varsity Captain), member of the National Honors Society, active volunteer for school activities
Favorite Food: Everything bagel with cream cheese
Favorite Movie: Labyrinth
Favorite Singer/Group: Will Wood
Dream Job: Museum Educator
Fun Fact about Me: I have hiked up two 14,000ft+ mountains in Colorado
College Major: Wichita State University, Anthropology Major
Future Plans: I hope to one day work in a Smithsonian and travel the world.
