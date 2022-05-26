Top of the Class 2022 - Alysha Keck

Alysha Keck - Sunrise Christian Academy

Academic Honors & Awards: SCA Anatomy and Physiology Award (2020- 2021); SCA Chemistry Award (2020-2021); Newman University’s ASC Scholarship (awarded for service)

High School Involvement: cheer (4 years); theater (4 years, most recent role was Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins); National Honors Society treasurer (2020- 2021) and president (2021-2022)

Favorite Food: lasagna or any pasta

Favorite Movie: The Chronicles of Narnia series

Favorite Singer/Group: any musical

Dream Job: nurse practitioner

Fun Fact about Yourself: I am obsessed with reading.

College & Major: Newman University for nursing

Future Plans: I plan to graduate with a nursing degree and find a job in a hospital in Wichita, possibly in the NICU or ER. I also hope to continue assisting with Sunrise’s drama department

