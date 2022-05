Top of the Class 2022 - Amy Gayle

Amy Gale - Marion High School

Academic Honors & Awards: Gold at Nationals, in FCCLA National Program in Action 2020, Kansas Governor’s Scholars Award 2022, High Honor Roll 2018-2022, Kiwanis Banquet 2018-2022

High School Involvement: National Honor Society 2019-2022, National Honor Society President 2021-2022, MHS SAFE Team 2018-2021, Key Club 2018-2022, Key Club Vice President 2021-2022, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) 2018-2022, FCCLA District President 2021-2022, FCCLA Chapter President 2020-2021, FCCLA District VP of Finance 2019-2020, Girl Scouts 2018-2022, Marion High School Swim and Dive Team Captain 2020-2022, Varsity Scholars Bowl 2020-2022, Musical 2022, Volleyball 2018, Junior Class Treasurer 2020-2021, Senior Class Vice President 2021-2022, REC Summer Swim Team 2018-2022, Club Swim with USA Swimming: Missouri Valley 2021-2022

Amy Gayle, Nate Elmore, Alysha Keck, Summer Adamson

Favorite Food: Soup

Favorite Movie: Cars

Favorite Singer/Group: None

Dream Job: Physician Assistant

Fun Fact about Yourself: None

College & Major: UMKC for Biology (Pre-PA)

Future Plans: Continue on to Physician Assistant (PA) school after undergrad

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.