Top of the Class 2022 - Anna Ross

Anna Ross - Winfield High School

Academic Honors & Awards: Kansas State Scholars, Governors Scholar, Top 10%, Valedictorian, Honor Roll, 4.0 GPA

High School Involvement: Girls soccer, girls tennis, girls basketball, track, STUCO

Favorite Food: Chips and queso

Favorite Movie: The Princess Diaries

Favorite Singer/Group: Adele

Dream Job: Cyber Security for NSA

Fun Fact about Yourself: I have a three legged dog!

College & Major: Kansas University & Computer Science

Future Plans: Attending Kansas University and majoring in Computer Science and hopefully playing club soccer

