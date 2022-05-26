Top of the Class 2022 - Anna Ross
Anna Ross from Winfield High School
Academic Honors & Awards: Kansas State Scholars, Governors Scholar, Top 10%, Valedictorian, Honor Roll, 4.0 GPA
High School Involvement: Girls soccer, girls tennis, girls basketball, track, STUCO
Favorite Food: Chips and queso
Favorite Movie: The Princess Diaries
Favorite Singer/Group: Adele
Dream Job: Cyber Security for NSA
Fun Fact about Yourself: I have a three legged dog!
College & Major: Kansas University & Computer Science
Future Plans: Attending Kansas University and majoring in Computer Science and hopefully playing club soccer
