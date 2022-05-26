Top of the Class 2022 - Annabelle Merten
Annabelle Merten from Wichita Southeast High School
Academic Honors & Awards: Buffalo Award: 2018-present; Cumulative 4.0 GPA (freshman, sophomore, junior year); Governors Scholar Award; Student of the quarter
High School Involvement: Buffs at Work Community service club; The Herd sprout club; Theater: Clue production, Miss Scarlet; Future farmers of America; Varsity cross country; Varsity track; Spanish honors society; Wichita youth symphony orchestra; All city orchestra; Student government, Freshman class President; Tennis manager
Favorite Food: ice cream
Favorite Movie: Christmas Vacation
Favorite Singer/Group: Taylor swift
Dream Job: Accountant
Fun Fact about Yourself: I took a 12 hour road trip with my brother over spring break
College & Major: KU and accounting
Future Plans: I hope to establish a successful career in a big city
