Top of the Class 2022 - Aubree Sullivan

Aubree Sullivan - Trinity Academy

Academic Honors & Awards: John Brown University’s Chancellor’s Award, National Honors Society membership, and “Hardest Worker” Award

High School Involvement: Regarding involvement in my high school, I am a small group co-leader; I mentor six girls with the goal of growing closer to Christ Jesus, and I aim to cultivate an environment for sharing, growing, and making friends who can become accountability partners. Additionally, I am involved in the Trinity Academy National Honors Society chapter. Finally, I have participated in many diverse sports throughout my time at Trinity Academy, such as tennis, soccer, bowling, and powerlifting.

Caden Rowan, Jorah Harbaugh, Aubree Sullivan, R.J. Richard

Favorite Food: Cannoli

Favorite Movie: Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Favorite Singer/Group: Paramore

Dream Job: Disaster Management Director

Fun Fact about Yourself: I train in mixed martial arts, and I am a self-defense instructor.

College & Major: I hope to attend John Brown University (JBU). There I will double major in Humanitarian and Disaster Relief and Political Science. Subsequently, I will obtain a master’s degree in Outdoor Program Management.

Future Plans: I plan to utilize the knowledge I gain through the Humanitarian and Disaster Relief, Political Science, and Outdoor Program Management courses I take in college to serve others wherever Christ calls me.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.