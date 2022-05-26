Top of the Class 2022 - Austin King

Advertisement

Austin King from Udall High School
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Academic Honors & Awards: Honors-1st Semester, Honors-2nd Semester (Freshman Year) , Honors-1st Semester, Perfect Attendance-1st Semester, Honors-3rd 9 Weeks (Sophomore Year), Honors-1st Semester, High Honors-3rd 9 Weeks, High Honors-4th 9 Weeks, High Honors-2nd Semester (Junior Year)

High School Involvement: NHS (3 Yrs), Stuco (4Yrs), FBLA (3 Yrs), FCCLA (1 Yr), Basketball (4 Yrs), Baseball (3 Yrs), Football (1 Yr), Choir (2Yrs)

Brianna Wasson, Melaina Goss, Austin King, Sabrina Wilson

Favorite Food: Chicken Parm

Favorite Movie: Spiderman No-Way Home

Favorite Singer: Khalid

Dream Job: Electrician or Physical Therapist

Fun Fact: I am always up to try new things and meet new people.

College and Major: College Undecided, Major- Exercise Science

Future Plans: Attend college, get my degree then possibly move on into Physical therapy or electrician school!

