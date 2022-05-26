Top of the Class 2022 - Austin King
Austin King from Udall High School
Austin King - Udall High School
Academic Honors & Awards: Honors-1st Semester, Honors-2nd Semester (Freshman Year) , Honors-1st Semester, Perfect Attendance-1st Semester, Honors-3rd 9 Weeks (Sophomore Year), Honors-1st Semester, High Honors-3rd 9 Weeks, High Honors-4th 9 Weeks, High Honors-2nd Semester (Junior Year)
High School Involvement: NHS (3 Yrs), Stuco (4Yrs), FBLA (3 Yrs), FCCLA (1 Yr), Basketball (4 Yrs), Baseball (3 Yrs), Football (1 Yr), Choir (2Yrs)
Favorite Food: Chicken Parm
Favorite Movie: Spiderman No-Way Home
Favorite Singer: Khalid
Dream Job: Electrician or Physical Therapist
Fun Fact: I am always up to try new things and meet new people.
College and Major: College Undecided, Major- Exercise Science
Future Plans: Attend college, get my degree then possibly move on into Physical therapy or electrician school!
