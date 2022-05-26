Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Averey Haskett

Averey Haskett from Skyline High School
Averey Haskett - Skyline High School
Averey Haskett - Skyline High School
Academic Honors & Awards: I have been sophomore class secretary, junior class vice president, and senior class president.

High School Involvement: I was a part of FCCLA for three years, NHS for three years, NCA for two years, Cheerleading for four years, and Pep Club for four years.

Favorite Food: Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Favorite Movie: Pride and Prejudice

Favorite Singer/Group: Taylor Swift

Dream Job: A Kindergarten Teacher

Fun Fact about Myself: when I was a baby I got third degree burns all over my body, but I now have no scars anywhere.

College & Major: Washburn University, Elementary Education

Future Plans: I plan on attending Washburn University to major in Elementary Education, and minor in Early Childhood Education. When I graduate, I plan to move to a big city (I am undecided on exactly where) and be a Kindergarten teacher.

