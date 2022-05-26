Top of the Class 2022 - Averey Haskett

Averey Haskett - Skyline High School

Academic Honors & Awards: I have been sophomore class secretary, junior class vice president, and senior class president.

High School Involvement: I was a part of FCCLA for three years, NHS for three years, NCA for two years, Cheerleading for four years, and Pep Club for four years.

Leia Shank, Kate Tandy, Connor Walcher, Averey Haskett

Favorite Food: Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Favorite Movie: Pride and Prejudice

Favorite Singer/Group: Taylor Swift

Dream Job: A Kindergarten Teacher

Fun Fact about Myself: when I was a baby I got third degree burns all over my body, but I now have no scars anywhere.

College & Major: Washburn University, Elementary Education

Future Plans: I plan on attending Washburn University to major in Elementary Education, and minor in Early Childhood Education. When I graduate, I plan to move to a big city (I am undecided on exactly where) and be a Kindergarten teacher.

